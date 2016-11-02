Junior Blazers Spring Hockey Development Program to debut soon

The Junior Blazers Spring Hockey Development Program will debut with identification camps beginning in mid-October.

In partnership with the Kamloops Blazers, the Kamloops Minor Hockey Association’s goal is to help players reach their maximum potential with on- and off-ice programming that has not before been offered in the Tournament Capital.

For more information, go online to jrblazerhockey.com or email info@jrblazerhockey.com.

The program will consist of three components — Junior Blazers spring hockey teams, hockey development and training camps and the Junior Blazers Spring Hockey Invitational Championship.

Identification camps will run through late December, with the season set to run from late March to early June. Summer skills and development camps will run through July and August.