Junior mining company must post $25K to continue lawsuit against KGHM Ajax

A junior mining company that alleges KGHM Ajax drilled its claim without permission — rendering it worthless — must pay a $25,000 deposit to continue its lawsuit, a B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled.

Cicada Ventures filed a statement of claim in May alleging unauthorized access by KGHM Ajax to claims it holds in the area of the historic Ajax pit. It also alleges the company breached an agreement to pay it $1.3 million for mineral rights to what are known as the Iron Mask claims.

As part of planning to locate infrastructure for its proposed expansion of the historic Ajax mine south of Aberdeen, KGHM drilled the claims in 2014 and found no mineral resources.

Such drilling is known as “condemnation drilling” and is done to ensure economic minerals aren’t trapped beneath mills or waste dumps, for example.

KGHM filed an application this summer claiming that Cicada had no way to pay court costs in the event it lost the lawsuit. It asked the B.C. Supreme Court to require Cicada to post $62,000 as security or abandon the lawsuit.

Master Robert McDiarmid ruled Cicada must post a lesser amount, $25,000, to continue the lawsuit.

While Cicada has no assets and considerable debt, McDiarmid said ”the principals of the plaintiff [Cicada] may well have some ability to pay costs.”

Jeff Frame, the lawyer acting for Cicada, made an analogy to a scratch and win lottery ticket, claiming by drilling and finding no mineralization, KGHM Ajax scratched the window on the ticket.

“Once it is scratched and there is a determination that it is not a ‘winner’, it has no value,” McDiarmid wrote.

KGHM Ajax claims it did not make a deal with Cicada, adding the condemnation drilling was permitted by the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

A trial date has not been set.