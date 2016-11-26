Juniper Ridge gets an emergency route to safety

An emergency route out of Juniper Ridge has been on the City of Kamloops’ to-do list for some time, but the project took on new urgency after disaster struck another Canadian city this year.

“After what happened in Fort McMurray last spring just with wildfires, we realized that was something we should be looking at,” said Jason Dixon, the city’s building and engineering-development manager.

Dixon said the road, which will connect the westernmost edge of Juniper West to Rose Hill Road, is an old Fortis access route used by the company to get to the gas main that runs between the two neighbourhoods.

The city received permission to improve the road and finished its project last week.

Dixon said the work involved levelling out the road to make it easier to drive.

“It’s not very wide,” Dixon said. “It’s a gravel road and it’ll be gated all the time. It’s just upgraded enough that if there was some kind of emergency — a wildfire or any other kind of emergency where we need to get people out of Juniper — that it traversable by standard passenger vehicles,” he said.

Upgrading the access route cost about $15,000, Dixon said.