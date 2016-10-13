‘It’s just important for them to hear it’s OK to talk about...

Anne-Mari Morrison was a quiet person. She didn’t do much talking in her relationship and, when she did voice opinions, she was told they were inferior. In her new book, however, Morrison opens up — about abuse, suicide and the importance of speaking up.

“Now, I’m letting it all out,” the author told KTW in a phone interview from Abbotsford.

Morrison will be in Kamloops tomorrow to discuss Voice: Recognizing Emotional Abuse, Recovering Your True Self, which is part memoir and part advice. In the book, she talks about her toxic marriage and decades of emotional and verbal abuse. Morrison said she found strength talking to others and planned to leave her husband. Before she could do so, however, he committed suicide.

“I basically had to start life again,” she said, noting three of her four kids still live with her.

The two had been married 25 years and had a business together. Morrison was married at age 21 and never started her own career. She said she is reinventing herself and healing. Along with writing Voice, she has also opened a yoga studio since her husband’s death. She’s found yoga and writing to be therapeutic.

“The big thing for me is doing what I love to do,” she said.

Morrison is putting her story out into the world to encourage victims of abuse to speak up.

“I think it’s just important for them to hear it’s OK to talk about it,” she said.

Morrison also hopes to create awareness about different types of abuse, which is not always physical.

“Emotional and verbal abuse is probably the worst kind of abuse out there,” she said. “It’s something you can’t see. It’s not heard about, people don’t talk about it. It’s scuffed away.”

Morrison will launch her book in Kamloops on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Chapters Bookstore, 1395 Hillside Dr. The book will be available for purchase. For more information, go online to empoweringwithinyoga.com/my-book.