KAG discounting memberships for holiday season

The Kamloops Art Gallery is offering discounted annual memberships in anticipation of stocking stuffer season. Memberships are available at 25 per cent off and can be purchased for anyone or to renew a current membership.

Student and artist memberships are $15, adult memberships are $26.25 and family memberships are $48.75. Members receive year-round admission to exhibits and discounts for events and programs. The offer will be available through Dec. 24 online at kag.bc.ca, by visiting the gallery at 465 Victoria St. or by calling 250-377-2400.