Kamloops agencies cooking up weekend Thanksgiving dinners

New Life Community Kamloops and Jubilee Urban Movement Partners (JUMP) are making sure everyone has a place to go for a Thanksgiving dinner this weekend.

It’s one of the biggest meals of the year for both organizations, which expect to serve around 450 people between them.

“Thanksgiving is probably the biggest meal we put on,” New Life executive director Stan Dueck said.

“It’s just about being thankful for what we have, sharing a good healthy meal and sharing it with people who really need it. It really becomes a family event.”

Dueck said New Life will see its regulars — about 150 people who often come in for a hot meal — plus additional guests who are otherwise unable to prepare their own Thanksgiving feast.

That includes many locals living in poverty, homeless and housed.

New Life will serve its meal on Monday between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at its outreach centre at 181 Victoria St. W. downtown.

JUMP will also be ramping up its volunteer-driven weekly meal for its fifth annual Thanksgiving dinner on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Mount Paul United Church at 140 Laburnum St. in North Kamloops.

The program mostly serves people on the North Shore, said co-ordinator Glenn Hilke.

The homeless community represents about 10 per cent of its guests, the rest being people living on a fixed income, such as seniors or those with a disability.

JUMP also expects to see a larger crowd this weekend.

“It always increases at Thanksgiving,” Hilke said.

“It’s important because it’s a holiday and no matter how minimal their family connections might be, for whatever reason, it’s still something that resonates with people as far as tradition goes.

“It’s not just about people being hungry, it’s about people wanting to get together and socialize and feel a sense of community and family and that’s why the numbers grow,” he said. “And the meal is awesome. Nobody wants to miss out on a four-course meal.”

Both organizations are accepting donations.

Turkey and monetary donations can be made to JUMP by calling Hilke at 250-879-0465 or emailing him at glennhilke@yahoo.com.

JUMP is also starting a blanket and sleeping bag campaign and will be accepting donations of warm clothing. Those interested in donating can contact Hilke.

New Life Community Kamloops is always in need of donations, supplies it otherwise has to purchase, Dueck said.

In preparation for Thanksgiving, turkeys, vegetables, canisters of coffee, coffee whitener, sugar, paper plates and napkins are welcome.

Donations can be dropped off at New Life’s Victoria Street West outreach centre, which is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monetary donations can be made online at newlifekamloops.ca/thanksgiving-campaign or by calling 250-372-9898.