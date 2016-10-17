Kamloops Airport passenger traffic remains steady

The number of travellers using Kamloops Airport continues to remain steady compared to 2015.

The airport released statistics showing the number of year-to-date (through the first nine months of 2016) travellers up one per cent from last year.

The number of people flying out of Kamloops, at 24,500, declined in September by about two per cent.

Airport manager Fred Legace said September’s decline is the result of continued sluggishness in the Alberta oil sector and the ongoing impact from the Fort McMurray wildfire of earlier this year.

One positive factor Legace pointed out is the introduction of a limited service (now on at least a temporary hold this month and into next) of New Leaf Travel in Kamloops with its Victoria-Kamloops-Edmonton run two days a week.

Legace said that service has softened the impact of the economic downturn that continues to hammer Alberta.