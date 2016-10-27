Kamloops athletes find podium at Indo-Pacific Trampoline and Tumbling Championships

Kamloops athletes find podium at Indo-Pacific Trampoline and Tumbling Championships

By
Kamloops This Week
-
6
0
SHARE
Emily Schmidt of the Kamloops Gymnastics and Trampoline Centre won gold, silver and bronze medals at the Indo-Pacific Trampoline and Tumbling Championships in New Zealand this week.

Emily Schmidt and Gavin Dodd represented the Kamloops Gymnastics and Trampoline Centre and Canada at the Indo-Pacific Trampoline and Tumbling Championships, which wrapped up in New Zealand on Tuesday.

Schmidt, 17, won gold in tumbling, silver in double-mini trampoline and bronze in trampoline.

Dodd, competing in the 13-and 14-year-old boys’ division, won silver in double-mini and placed fifth in trampoline.

Athletes from Canada, South Africa, Australia, Japan and New Zealand competed at the event.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please login to leave a comment or to vote.

Click here to login