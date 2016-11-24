Kamloops athletes win awards at annual BC Athletics banquet

Two Kamloops Track and Field Club athletes were recognized at the BC Athletics annual awards banquet at the Hilton Hotel in Richmond last weekend.

Margaret Rhebergen was named the female masters field athlete of the year.

In 2016, Rhebergen broke nine provincial masters’ records, including in the W60 (60- to 64-year-old) triple jump, long jump and high jump, along with outdoor records in the W60 triple jump, long jump and pentathlon.

She also broke B.C. masters’ records in the indoor 60-metre dash and 60-metre hurdles, and outdoor 80-metre hurdles.

In W60 world rankings, Rhebergen is fifth in triple jump and 10th in high jump.

Bryson Wood, who placed first in hammer throw with a toss of 43.54 metres at the Dylan Armstrong Classic event in Kamloops in May, was recognized with a Midget 14 Male Award.