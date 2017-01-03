Kamloops’ average home value clears $400,000

The average single-family home value in the City of Kamloops has crested the $400,000 mark, according to figures released Tuesday by BC Assessment.

Based on a valuation date of July 1, 2016, the average value of a city home is $408,000, an increase of $21,000 (5.4 per cent) from last year’s average value of $387,000.

Of the 10 Kamloops neighbourhoods surveyed by BC Assessment, Juniper Heights has the highest average value, at $481,000, followed by Sahali at $475,000, Aberdeen/Dufferin at $455,000 and South Sahali at $454,000.

Those are followed by Valleyview ($422,000), Westmount/Batchelor Heights ($416,000), Barnhartvale ($389,000), Rayleigh/Heffley Creek ($394,000), Westsyde ($384,000) and North Shore ($304,000).

Once again, Sun Peaks dominates the list of the 100 top-valued residential properties in the Kamloops-Thompson region, with eight properties in the resort municipality among the top 10, including the Top 5.

The list (all Sun Peaks unless otherwise noted) is led by a home at 4141 Douglas Court, valued at $3.64 million, followed by 4250 Bella Vista Dr. ($2.72 million), 4137 Douglas Court ($2.68 million), 4117 Sundance Dr. ($2.42 million), 4127 Sundance Dr. ($2.31 million), 280 Rue Cheval Noir in Tobiano ($2.24 million), 4257 Bella Vista Dr. ($2.2 million), 4133 Bella Vista Dr. ($2.17 million), 4202 Bella Vista Dr. ($2.14 million) and 920 Harwood Dr. in Blue River ($2.12 million).

Within the City of Kamloops itself, a house in Aberdeen is again the most-valued residential property, with the residence at 1490 Westerdale Dr. assessed at $1.8 million.

The Westerdale home is followed by 850 Lorne St. downtown ($1.6 million), 3080 Kicking Horse Dr. in Juniper Ridge ($1.59 million), 2622 Thompson Dr. in Valleyview ($1.56 million), 132 Fernie Pl. in Guerin Creek ($1.49 million), 2040 High Forest Pl. in Rose Hill ($1.46 million), 2070 High Forest Pl. in Rose Hill ($1.45 million), 1000 Fernie Rd. in Guerin Creek ($1.41 million), 6404 Chukar Dr. in Dallas ($1.41 million) and 1978 Sheffield Way in South Sahali ($1.4 million).

Facts on B.C. Property Assessments and the 2017 Assessment Roll

• Total number of properties on the 2017 roll is 2,017,364, an approximate one per cent increase from 2016.

• Total value of real estate on the 2017 roll is $1,667,918,048,627 ($1.67 trillion), an increase of more than 25 per cent from 2016.

• Total amount of non-market change, including new construction, rezonings and subdivisions, is approximately $25.2 billion, an increase of almost 24 per cent from the 2016 roll of $20.4 billion.

• In B.C., approximately 88 per cent of all properties are classified with some residential (class 1) component. This equates to $1,298,409,769,982 of the value on the total provincial roll.

• Assessments are the estimate of a property’s market value as of July 1, 2016 and physical condition as of Oct. 31, 2016. This common valuation date ensures there is an equitable property-assessment base for property taxation.

• Changes in property assessments reflect movement in the local real estate market and can vary greatly from property to property. When estimating a property’s market value, BC Assessment’s professional appraisers analyze current sales in the area, as well as considering other characteristics such as size, age, quality, condition, view and location.

• Real-estate sales determine a property’s value, which is reported annually by BC Assessment. Local governments and other taxing authorities are responsible for property taxation and, after determining their own budget needs this spring, will calculate property-tax rates based on the assessment roll for their jurisdiction.

• For more information on the 2017 assessment roll and regional and province-wide real estate market trends, including lists of the province’s top valued residential properties, go to www.bcassessment.ca and click on the “property information and trends” link.