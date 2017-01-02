Kamloops birders find 75 species in count

A lone gyrfalcon tops the list of birds spotted by volunteers in the Kamloops area as part of the annual Christmas bird count.

Organizer Rick Howie said volunteers recorded about 75 species of birds, from chickadees and eagles to pygmy nuthatches and swans.

“Species-wise, it’s pretty much bang on average,” he said. “It’s pretty good with the weather so cold.”

That cold snap experienced earlier in December likely killed or drove some birds from the region, as can deeper-than-usual snowpack.

Those temperatures likely pushed gull-like birds from the area.

While the overall count is not yet available, Howie expects it to come in at an average level.

Volunteers fan out to count birds and species in a 12-kilometre radius of Mount Dufferin. They are dispatched to a number of key areas that are repeatedly observed each year.

The most notable species found this year was one gyrfalcon, a northern species prized in falconry and not typically seen in the region.

This year, volunteers also counted 160 chukars, an introduced game bird. A number of years ago, a local count of 90 chukars was a Canada-wide high.

Howie said when the numbers are totalled across the country, it could produce another Canadian hot spot for the Eurasian native.

Another introduced Eurasian native, the incessantly cooing Eurasian collared dove, reached a count of 150.

A smaller number of Clark’s nutcrackers were spotted.

Howie said that could be a result of the loss of ponderosa pine in the city due to the mountain pine beetle epidemic that peaked a decade ago, killing 90 per cent of those trees in Kamloops.