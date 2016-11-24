Kamloops Blazers still waiting to play with full deck

Don Hay is still waiting for a good, long look at his complete arsenal of

players.

And, while the Kamloops Blazers’ head coach may get a quick peek at the whole puzzle next week, the Blazers’ top guns likely won’t be assembled for long, with the World Junior Hockey Championship in Toronto and Montreal just around the corner.

Connor Ingram, who has a WHL-best save percentage of .932, Rudolfs Balcers and Deven Sideroff, who are one-two in Blazers’ scoring, and shut-down defenceman Ondrej Vala could be called on for international duty in early December and may not return until mid-January.

“That’s a group of guys that are really important to our hockey club that we could be losing,” Hay said. “But not having a full lineup, every team goes through that.”

The 2016-2017 WHL season started with some of the league’s best players away at NHL camps, rounding out training-camp rosters while the World Cup of Hockey was taking place in Toronto.

Ingram, 19, and forwards Garrett Pilon, 18, and Deven Sideroff, 19 — three of nine Blazers who attended pro camps in mid-September — missed the first two games of the regular season, a home-and-home set against the Kelowna Rockets.

They returned in time to join the Blazers for a stretch of six straight road games that took them to Victoria, Langley, Red Deer, Calgary and Medicine Hat, a tumultuous period in which the team struggled to find its feet, but discovered the injury bug.

The Blazers were 3-5 and missing one of their best defenceman — Dallas Valentine, 20, dislocated his elbow against the Hitmen in Calgary on Oct. 7 — when they returned home to play Spokane on Oct. 12.

“It’s been a long journey sitting out and watching a lot of hockey,” Valentine told KTW. “I’m excited to be close to coming back here.

“We’ve got a lot of guys who stepped up and filled those roles.”

Kamloops players missed 86 games due to injury in 2015-2016. They had missed 55 as of yesterday morning (Nov. 23).

Valentine has been sidelined for 19 games, but might return to the lineup on Friday when the Blazers play host to the Eastern Conference-leading Regina Pats (16-1-3-0).

Game time is 7 p.m. at Sandman Centre.

The Blazers were without forward Jackson Shepard and defenceman Luke Zazula from Oct. 27 to Nov. 5, while both 16-year-olds represented Canada at the Under-17 World Hockey Challenge in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Forward Jermaine Loewen, 18, was hurt on Nov. 12 against Prince George, but was expected to return to the lineup against Spokane in a game played last night after KTW’s press deadline.

Defencemen Dawson Davidson, 18, and Shaun Dosanjh, 20, each missed a few games earlier this month due to injury and Shepard has been out with an upper-body injury since Nov. 11.

Shepard is not expected to return this weekend, but may be back in the lineup in time to play Seattle on Nov. 30 at Sandman Centre. Barring any other injuries, the Blazers will have an empty infirmary and their full complement of players against the T-Birds.

“It’s going to be nice to get everybody back and healthy, playing with the right line combinations and right defence pairings,” Hay said. “A coach is always happy when you can get everybody healthy.”

Home games against Vancouver on Dec. 3 and Brandon on Dec. 4 should give Hay more time to analyze his team at full strength, but the luxury won’t last long.

Ingram and Sideroff will likely receive invitations to the final Team Canada selection camp, which will run from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15 in Blainville, Que., meaning their last game in blue and orange will be against Brandon on Dec. 4.

Should either player make the national team, they could miss as many as 14 WHL games and be absent until the Blazers play host to Everett on Jan. 13.

“You always have injuries you have to deal with,” Blazers’ general manager Stu MacGregor said. “But we haven’t had a goaltender leave us in the middle of the year since

. . . I can’t even remember when.”

Whether Vala cracks the Czech Republic’s roster or Sideroff squeaks onto Team Canada remains to be seen, but Ingram is a good bet to don the Maple Leaf and Balcers is expected to play for Latvia.

Balcers will remain with the Blazers until Dec. 15 before heading east.

Backup goaltender Dylan Ferguson will likely be thrown into the fire as the Blazers fight to hold onto ground recently gained in the B.C. Division, before the cavalry returns in January.

“That’s pretty late, only about two months until playoffs when those guys get back, but we have a good group and a deep team this year,” Blazers’ captain Collin Shirley said.

“We just have to stick to the systems when guys go missing.”

Overtime



• Devan Dubnyk was the last Blazers’ netminder to be invited to play for Team Canada at the world juniors. He was the backup goaltender on the 2006 team that won gold in Vancouver. Dubnyk was also invited to the selection camp ahead of the 2005 tournament, but was cut and returned to Kamloops on Dec. 16, 2004. . . . Kamloops was riding a three-game winning streak and sat third in the B.C. Division with a record of 14-10-1-0 prior to last night’s game. . . . Friday’s game against Regina doubles as Food Bank Night. Fans are asked to bring non-perishable food items and cash donations to the game.