Kamloops’ building permit value for 2016 pegged at $140 million

With fewer commercial developments on the books, Kamloops’ director of development services and engineering said the city will likely fall short of its predicted building permit value for the year by about $20 million.

While the city had expected to issue about $160 million in development permits this year, Marvin Kwiatkowski said it now looks like that value will be about $140 million by year’s end.

The city issued just over $2 million in commercial permits in August, compared to $10 million in August 2015. To date, commercial permit value for the year is $14.5 million, compared to more than $43 million by this time last year.

“In previous years, we’ve had some of the big projects,” Kwiatkowski said, pointing to Telus’ $75-million data centre and the new clinical-services building at Royal Inland Hospital. “Things fluctuate and in years where you have more residential, you’re often lower on the commercial.”

While commercial projects have been small, the city has already blasted past some of its residential predictions for 2016.

So far, the city has issued permits for 328 units of multi-family housing — well above the 200 units it expected to see. Kwiatkowski also expects to see permits issued for about 175 units of single-family and duplex housing before the end of the year. So far, permits have been issued for 143 units.

The city has issued almost $92 million in residential permits to date, compared to $88 million last year. August saw just about $21 million in permits, compared to just under $24 million during the same month in 2015.

A multi-family rental project in the works at the former Sports Central Lounge at 1430 Summit Dr. in Sahali gave the city its single largest permit for August. The $16-million permit handed to the Kelson Group allows for 110 units of of housing on the former pub property.

There is at least one larger commercial development on the city’s radar, Kwiatkowski said. Ashley Furniture plans to build a new store in Valleyview, which will include additional commercial space and 21 rental units.

Permits for that project will likely be issued later this year.

In total, the city has issued more than $110 million in permits to date, compared to $137 million this time last year.