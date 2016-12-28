Kamloops Cenotaph defaced

Vandals used a permanent marker to scrawl messages on the Cenotaph in Memorial Hill Park on Battle Street downtown.

The words “the natives did lots,” “eagle” and “respect,” along with scribbling, were left on the part of the memorial honouring Kamloops soldiers who died in the First World War.

City crews expect to erase the markings this week. A $100,000 refurbishment on the Cenotaph is nearly complete.

Tim Petruk photos