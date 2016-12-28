Kamloops Cenotaph defaced

Vandals used a permanent marker to scrawl messages on the Cenotaph in Memorial Hill Park on Battle Street downtown.
The words “the natives did lots,” “eagle” and “respect,” along with scribbling, were left on the part of the memorial honouring Kamloops soldiers who died in the First World War.
City crews expect to erase the markings this week. A $100,000 refurbishment on the Cenotaph is nearly complete.
Tim Petruk photos
How sad. There are the names of several First Nations heroes on the cenotaph. Very disrespectful to their memories, as well as the memories of all from Kamloops who gave their lives for our country.
What a very stupid, ignorant thing to do! Are they trying to make a point, are they trying to cast blame on others for this senseless vandalism? Whoever they are, they should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves, native or non-native they have let their families down, big time.