Kamloops Chamber wants in on pot talk

The Kamloops Chamber of Commerce expects to play a significant role in developing a set of rules around legalized marijuana for its national counterpart.

Delegates at the annual general meeting of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce agreed on Sunday to ask the federal government, which intends to legalize the drug next year, to develop rules that allow “competition in retailing and distribution of the product and [preserve] consumer choice,” as well as public safeguards.

Brant Hasanen, chair of policy development for the Kamloops Chamber, said it’s a milestone for the national organization, whose members have failed for years to come to a consensus on how marijuana should be treated in Canada.

“That idea is no longer debatable, so what we need to do is make sure it’s managed so no one is injured and it gets managed responsibly,” Hasanen said.

Because the Kamloops Chamber has a track record of successfully passing resolutions at the provincial and national levels, Hasanen said he expects the group will be tapped to help the national chamber work with Ottawa on how marijuana should be sold.

While B.C.’s liquor retailers, both private and government-owned, have argued they should be the ones to sell pot, Hasanen said that could be an uneasy partnership.

“With liquor, in Kamloops even our council has struggled with how to manage that,” he said, pointing to a decision from city hall to keep B.C. VQA wines out of a Sahali grocery store that was later reversed.

Hasanen said the conversation around legal weed could be a chance for the chamber and governments to talk about what levels of regulation are necessary.

“It’s like liquor and tobacco. That’s over-analyzed and there’s much more energy put into that than what one could argue needs to be done, based on what happens in Canada and British Columbia versus the rest of the world,” he said.

“So this is probably a good chance for us to look in the mirror and make some good decisions, some hard decisions about what it is we really want to accomplish.”

Hasanen said he wants to see a national policy developed, rather than leaving it to provinces to develop their own approaches.