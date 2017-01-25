Kamloops cocaine wholesaler granted day parole

The Parole Board of Canada has granted day parole to a Kamloops cocaine wholesaler who was given a four-year prison sentence in March of 2015 for his role in the operation.

Jean-Claude Auger will be released on day parole and live at a halfway house, the board decided earlier this month. The community where he will reside was not detailed in documents from the federal agency.

Auger was busted, along with seven other men, in connection to what RCMP called a United Nations gang-linked dial-a-dope operation running in 2012. Mounties raided his home to find $140,000 in cash stuffed in a wall, along with 1.2-kilograms of cocaine and a cutting agent.

The sentencing judge said Auger led a double-life — a good son to a middle-class family and a well-liked neighbour on his North Shore street, but in reality a wholesaler selling large amounts of cocaine and motivated by little else but greed.

Auger failed in his first attempt to be granted early release.

“The board denied your application for day parole in January 2016. At that time the board found that you minimized your criminal behaviour and the potential for violence inherent in drug trafficking and they did not believe that you were open and honest,” the board wrote in its decision.

It credited him, however, with a recent change in attitude about his past.

“You presented as being more open and honest than in the past and you readily acknowledged both your responsibility for your actions and the seriousness of the crimes for which you have been convicted.”

The board noted Auger’s case-management team determined it is too early to grant full parole.

Before he was sent to jail, Auger was working as a fitness and martial-arts instructor. Documents noted he wants to attend a certificate program for career training.

While on day parole, Auger is under several restrictions, including a ban on alcohol and drugs, not possessing more than one cellphone and not associating with those involved in criminal activity. His financial records must also be submitted to his parole officer.

Five drug couriers involved in the operation were handed sentences of house arrest.

The ringleader, Richard Arthur Crawford, was given a five-year sentence. The operation’s manager, Steven Lloyd Currie, received a two-year conditional sentence in the community and three years of probation.

Currie’s sentence was appealed by the Crown. B.C. Court of Appeal found the sentence “demonstrably unfit,” but declined to significantly alter it six months into Currie’s probation.