Kamloops committee recommends proportional representation

A local committee formed to study electoral reform recommends dumping traditional first past the post in favour of some kind of proportional representation.

The Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo Election Reform Committee was formed this past summer after the federal Liberal government convened a parliamentary committee to study electoral reform, a plank of the party’s election platform last year when leader Justin Trudeau said the October 2015 election would be the last federally to use the first-past-the-post system.

The committee will send its recommendation to the parliamentary committee on electoral reform that is touring Canada for submissions. It is not coming to Kamloops, which prompted the local effort.

“First past the post has no support; referendum has no support,” said Murray Todd, one of the leaders and a former Liberal party candidate in Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo.

The committee held a public forum earlier this month to look at the way Canadians vote for their politicians and alternatives used in other parts of the world. The consensus from the 100 or so people was a strong desire for change.

While the forum and committee looked at a number of systems, Todd said it decided against favouring one particular kind. Instead, it will advocate for proportional representation, but won’t recommend a particular kind — leaving it to the committee and House of Commons to decide.

“We had a difference of opinion on the committee,” Todd said. “We felt it was up to the [parliamentary] committee in Ottawa to come up with a suitable form.”

The Conservative party, including city MP Cathy McLeod, has repeatedly called for a referendum before changing Canada’s electoral system. But Todd said the group rejected a referendum, noting there has never been a successful vote in favour of electoral reform in Canada.