It was a mixed bag for Kamloops Community Football teams last weekend.

The atom Broncos bested the Salmon Arm Chargers 36-18 and the peewee Kamloops Blue squad thumped the Vernom Magnums 48-12.

In junior bantam action, the Vernom Magnums blanked the Kamloops Broncos 36-0, while the Kelowna Lions downed the peewee Kamloops White team.