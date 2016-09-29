Kamloops’ community safety manager no longer employed at city hall

City of Kamloops CAO David Trawin has confirmed John Wilson, who served as the city’s community safety manager, is no longer in his role, but would not comment on whether he was fired or left the position.

Wilson was with the city for 10 years. His last day was Sept. 23.

Trawin said Wilson leaving “had nothing to do with the review of bylaws or vice-versa.”

The department is in the midst of a priority and service review, which is expected to wrap up in 2017. In an interview earlier this summer, Corporate Services and Community Safety director David Duckworth said the review would, among other subjects, examine whether using bylaw officers to break up transient camps and deal with aggressive panhandlers were still high priorities for the city.

“The review was already underway and we have covered off what is working well, what is not working well,” Trawin said via email.

Trawin said the review’s next steps will be to determine what activities the department should do more or less of and if it should recommend and new duties.

The structure of the department is also up for review.

Bylaw supervisor John Ramsay will fill Wilson’s role on an acting basis.

As part of the review, Trawin said the city will review the community safety manager position to determine if it is still required.