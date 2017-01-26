Kamloops company claims it is owed $9 million for green-energy work

by Cole Wagner

Merritt Herald

Two companies behind two biofuel-energy projects in Merritt and Fort St. James are the subject of millions of dollars in claims for outstanding invoices.

A Kamloops company, TVE Industrial Services Ltd., filed a civil claim last month, alleging it is owed it more than $9 million for work and materials provided to the two sites.

Since the start of 2016, Iberdrola Energy Projects Canada has been named as a defendant in nine different civil suits from subcontractors who worked on the projects in Merritt and Fort St. James, with $12 million-plus in allegedly unpaid bills to subcontractors who worked on the two plants.

Twelve defendants are listed on TVE’s civil claim, including the City of Merritt.

Despite the dispute between construction companies leading to a work stoppage at the Merritt Green Energy Project (MGEP) in November, a spokesman for the project said MGEP should be in operation by the end of the year.

John Turner is vice-president of operations in the B.C. region for Veolia North America, part of a pair of companies that partnered to finance the construction of the biofuel energy projects.

While Turner maintains a positive outlook on the projects, he said a series of different issues with the project’s engineering procurement and construction contractor (EPC), Iberdrola Energy Projects Canada, have plagued the co-generation plants.

Commercial operations were slated to begin last fall, but Turner said they are aiming for a fall 2017 start date.

As the EPC contractor, Iberdrola Energy Projects Canada sits one step below the Veolia/Fengate partnership — essentially, Iberdrola is contracted to ensure the construction of both plants, including subcontracting work to other companies for specific materials or labour, Turner explained.

Companies hired for specific technical work by Iberdrola — such as construction of the plants’ boilers — may also subcontract again to local companies for labour and materials.

When a payment dispute arises between a contractor at the bottom of this chain, a legal mechanism exists in Canada — called the Builders Lien Act — to ensure these contractors are paid for their work, even if they never directly signed a contract with the EPC contractor, who sits near the top of the chain. In B.C., a lien — the right to hold onto another person’s property until your debts have been paid — means subcontractors with outstanding debts from work on the Green Energy projects in Fort St. James and Merritt can claim the value of what they are owed against materials on the land, the land on which the plant is located and the plant itself.

However, another aspect of the Builders Lien Act requires companies hiring contractors for construction projects to retain a fund worth 10 per cent of the total value of the work originally agreed to in the contract, explained Chris Moore, the lawyer working on behalf of TVE.

This fund exists as a “holdback” to ensure company can still collect for the value of their work, in the event one subcontractor fails to pay another. Moore said in order to protect their interest in the holdback fund, TVE was forced to file a lien claim.

According to court documents, TVE is claiming $5.9 million in unpaid bills for work on the Merritt project and $3.6 million in Fort St. James.

Moore said he’s confident both projects will be completed, even given the string of civil suits filed against Iberdrola and a subcontracted construction company, FSE Energy.

But, as Moore explained, smaller contractors like TVE don’t have the same ability to deal with unexpected shortfalls that comes from unpaid bills on a major project.

“They’re struggling to deal with this,” said Moore. “It’s a large chunk of change. The faster they get paid, the better for the company.”

Veolia’s vice-president echoed Moore’s concerns.

“I think it’s pretty safe to say that Veolia — being that we’re going to be in the community operating these plants for the next 30 years — is very concerned that contractors are treated fairly,” said Turner. “We’re going to count on, at this point, the contractual processes that are in place for Iberdrola and their contractors to sort out their differences.”

Once operational, the 40-megawatt plant will be able to generate 285,000 megawatt hours of electricity per year — enough to power about 30,000 homes per year, Turner said.

The nature of the civil suit requires TVE to name any and all defendants with interests tied to the MGEP (including lands) — which is why the Nicola Valley Fall Fair Society and the Nicola Valley Pro Rodeo Association were named as defendants on the filing, despite not being involved in the construction of the power plants in any way.

Also named among the defendants in the suit filed by TVE; the City of Merritt — something that came as a surprise to Merritt’s Chief Administrative Officer, Shawn Boven.

But because the city is in the same boat as the Fall Fair Society and the Pro Rodeo Association, with no financial interests tied to the MGEP, Boven said he doesn’t expect the city to be on the hook as a result of the suit.

“Nobody can afford to put that kind of infrastructure in and not see it through to completion,” said Boven, noting that the legal disputes might delay, but not stonewall construction. “It’s going to be complete, it’s going to be operational, I’m not worried about it at all.”