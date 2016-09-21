Kamloops company iTel forecasting workforce of 300

A local technology company that started a decade ago with three people has ambitious plans to expand to 300 employees — returning a building that was once a cornerstone of the city’s economy into a major economic contributor.

ITel Networks held a unveiling yesterday of its new office in the former headquarters of Weyerhaueser Canada on Mission Flats.

Weyerhaeuser vacated the building nearly a decade ago as part of its withdrawal from the B.C. market.

Danny Rink, founder and chief operating officer of iTel Networks, said the company has reached a deal to purchase the building from Cando Rail Services, an iTel client, once rezoning is complete.

Cando purchased the building and former Weyerhaeuser sawmill property earlier this year.

“In working on solutions with them [Cando], we discovered it would be a great space,” Rink said in an interview with reporters.

The building functioned as a former call centre for lumber sales, meaning major communications infrastructure was already in place.

ITel is moving 75 employees from the Kamloops Innovation Centre on Tranquille Road in North Kamloops, where Rink said employees were crowded in boardrooms and stacked up sharing work space.

ITel calls itself a “network of networks” that provides communications and Internet services across Canada.

Its customers include major corporations and small business.

It has grown to be one of Kamloops’ largest technology firm — what Rink and others at the announcement said is a rapidly growing industry in the city with several hundred workers.

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone said 15 years ago his own iCompass firm was one of three local technology companies in Kamloops.

Today, he said, “the tech sector is one of the bright lights.”

Rink said the company is growing by 10 or so employees a month — the bulk of those in sales — as it expands operations.

He is the son of one-time Kamloops developer Mike Rink, who was at the announcement attended by more than 100 community leaders and technology workers.

“This building around me not only represents the future, but is symbolic of the change I see in the city,” Danny Rink told the assembled group.

He said the former Weyco head office is unique in Kamloops due to its size and parking availability.

About one-third of its employees are Thompson Rivers University graduates in everything from marketing to computer science.

Rink is part of a committee overseeing development of a four-year engineering degree program at TRU, designed to help fuel that growth.

On Tuesday, university officials pitched the program to the standing committee on finance, seeking about $5 million a year to house the program here. ITel has been assisted by agencies including Kamloops Innovation Centre and the B.C. Centre for Innovation.

Hearing on rezoning bid

On Tuesday, council voted unanimously to send the proposal from property owner Cando Rail Services and iTel to public hearing.

While city rules normally require call centres to set up in commercially zoned areas, staff told council they see iTel as filling space in a long-dormant building that otherwise is unlikely to be used.

Cando bought the property early this year to set up a rail terminal, and does not have a use for the building, according to a staff report.