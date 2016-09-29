Kamloops contingent ready for TOFC homestand

In the last three years, Sophia Seibel can count on one hand the number of soccer matches she has played in Kamloops.

“I think we’ve played two games in Kamloops before,” the 14-year-old told KTW.

“I’m so excited because I can play in front of everyone I know. They never get a chance to watch me. I get to show them.”

Seibel is unlikely to resemble the player she was when she left the Kamloops Youth Soccer Association for the Thompson Okanagan Football Club at 12 years old — she said it’s impossible to compare her game before and after her time in the B.C. Soccer Premier League.

The action is the BCSPL is intense and, as she knew when she joined the TOFC, she has had to improve in order to keep up.

“It’s really, really tough. Before every game, you have to be prepared, no matter who we’re playing, because they’re all so good,” she said.

“The competition is so hard to play against.”

TOFC clubs are regional teams made up of players from across the Interior. The majority of the rosters hail from Vernon, Kamloops and Kelowna, with a few players from Revelstoke, Penticton and even Prince George rounding out the sides.

The teams practise twice-weekly in Vernon, with matches taking place throughout the club’s catchment on the weekends.

TOFC will spend two of the next three weekends in Kamloops, the program’s only matches in the Tournament Capital for the League Cup season, which began earlier this month and runs through November.

In the spring, TOFC plays in its other phase, the BC Soccer Premier Cup.

Action this weekend begins at 1 p.m. on Saturday with boys’ play. The first girls’ matches will kick off at the same time on Sunday.

All 11 contests will be played on McArthur Island.

Thompson Okanagan plays in the B.C. Soccer Premier League, which also includes six teams from the Lower Mainland — Coquitlam Metro Ford SC, Preston GM Fraser Valley Premier, Mountain United FC, Coastal FC, Surrey United and Fusion FC — and one team from the Island — Vancouver Island FC.

“It’s the highest level of youth soccer in Canada,” said TOFC general manager Kai Tolpinrud.

“Theoretically, the best kids are channelled toward this league and then from this league they get selected to provincial and [Vancouver] Whitecaps programming and national team programming.”

Celebrating its fifth year, Tolpinrud said he’s pleased with the current standing the TOFC program, but expects its progression to continue.

Last year, 12 graduating players were given scholarships to university soccer programs and he would like to see more.

The program has also graduated players to the B.C. High Performance Program and the various Vancouver Whitecaps development programs and Tolpinrud said that is the area where the most potential still lies.

“Obviously room for growth, but the last two years have been highly successful for this club,” he said.

This fall, between four and six teams should be in position to contend for the League Cup in their age groups.

“We’ve become highly competitive within the league and we’ve become one of the better organized clubs in the league,” Tolpinrud continued.

“I’m extremely happy with where we are. The growth out of Kamloops this last phase, they grew by 50 per cent, which is fantastic.”

Seibel and her club are 2-0-0 heading into this weekend, after beating Coastal FC for the first time in her history with the program last weekend.

She and her 2002-born teammates will take to the pitch at 3 p.m.

All TOFC clubs will play Mountain United FC this weekend.

“For me, it was pretty easy to make the decision,” Seibel said, reflecting on her choice to join TOFC.

“I knew how much better quality and how much better of a soccer player I was going to be playing in it.”

TOFC holds open evaluations following the Premier Cup in the summer, looking for its next class of athletes.