Kamloops corporal on HMCS Charlottetown

Cpl. Stephanie Dondaneau of Kamloops, an aviation technician in the Royal Canadian Air Force, is deployed on Operation Reassurance, Canada’s contribution to NATO “assurance and deterrence” measures in Central and Eastern Europe. Dondaneau joined the RCAF in March 2009.

Currently serving on board Her Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Charlottetown, Dondaneau deployed from Halifax on June 27 and headed for Europe, where HMCS Charlottetown will conduct the majority of its operations with Standing NATO Maritime Group 2. In her role as an aviation technician, Dondaneau is responsible for the daily maintenance and upkeep of the CH-124 Sea King helicopter and its associated life-saving equipment.

Dondaneau lived in various neighbourhoods of Kamloops, was heavily involved with house league soccer and graduated from École John Peterson secondary with the Class of 2001. Her parents and brother still live in the Kamloops area.