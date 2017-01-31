Kamloops Coun. Arjun Singh: Proud son of immigrants

In the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend the U.S.’s Syrian refugee program and ban visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries, and on the heels of Sunday’s shootings in a Quebec City mosque that that left six dead, a Kamloops city councillor has added a new decoration to his seat at city hall.

“Proud son of immigrants” reads the sign now placed in front of Arjun Singh’s seat at the council horsehoe table.

During a portion of Tuesday’s meeting set aside for councillors to speak on various topics of community interest, Singh, whose parents immigrated from India, said he’s concerned about a resurgence of anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant sentiment since Trump took office this month on Jan. 20.

Singh urged residents to support each other regardless of religion or race.

“I think Kamloops has a place in this conversation because we’re an incredibly amazing community in how we’ve embrace diversity here,” he said, noting the city was home to Len Marchand Sr., Canada’s first indigenous member of Parliament, Peter Wing, the first Chinese mayor in North America, and John Freemont Smith, the first black city councillor in B.C.

Singh said he plans to bring forward in the next few weeks a motion he is drafting with the Kamloops Immigrant Centre supporting immigrants in the city.

He also called Trump’s ban, which bars residents from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen from entering the U.S. for 90 days and refugees for 120, days “nonsensical,” noting he is concerned about Canadian politicians, such as Conservative leadership candidate Kelly Leitch, who have suggested the country should apply a “values test” to immigrants.

“I think so many of us in our community want to stand with the Muslim members of our community. We should not stand for discrimination against Muslim members of our community, as we shouldn’t stand for discrimination around any members of our community,” Singh said.

He said the issue is personal for him because one of his grandfathers sheltered a Muslim man in his basement during an outbreak of religious violence.