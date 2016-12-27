Kamloops Coun. Spina ‘touched by many good wishes’ as she battles breast cancer

With two city council members prepping for next year’s provincial election, a third has announced she is taking an extended leave of absence.

On Christmas Eve, Marg Spina posted a message on her Facebook page, explaining she is about “to start my battle with breast cancer” and will be stepping away from her civic duties.

Spina wrote she won’t post many details as she begins treatment.

“But you can be sure I will put up the fight of my life,” she added.

When contacted by KTW on Tuesday, Spina said she didn’t want to talk about her health. She said she is “humbled and deeply honoured and touched by the many good wishes, thoughts and prayers from so many. I know I will treasure and reflect on each thought of support as I move forward in the coming days and months ahead.”

Fellow Coun. Arjun Singh said he expects Spina’s tenacity will result in her being back at the council table before her six-month leave ends.

As for the potential of having only six of the nine council members completely focused on running the City of Kamloops, Singh said “we always make things work,” a sentiment echoed by fellow councillors Dieter Dudy and Ken Christian.

Christian said city council owes it “to the citizens of Kamloops, and especially to Marg, to make it work.”

Dudy said all three voices will be missed, but “having all three away may only be for about six weeks or shorter, depending on Marg’s recovery.”

Dudy doesn’t believe council “will be crippled as a result.

“The remaining voices also all have distinct and thoughtful contributions,” he said. “I also think that when we encounter issues where we feel that we would like further input that we can call upon any one of the three for comment.

“I’m certain that the six remaining also have a good enough understanding of our fellow councillors that we will give good thought to what their feelings on matters would be on given issues. I would like to believe that each and every one of us in concert with staff have the strength to see things through and not all be reliant on superstars.

“We’ll be fine. We were elected to give our best. Now we have to step that up some.

Singh noted Mayor Peter Milobar and Coun. Donovan Cavers, both candidates in the May 9 provincial election, will only step away from council business for the period of the campaign, which officially begins on April 11.

Each would have to make a decision if they are elected to the legislature and that could also impact the size of city council.

Milobar is the B.C. Liberal candidate in Kamloops-North Thompson and Cavers is the B.C. Green candidate in Kamloops-South Thompson.

Singh said council has dealt with lengthy absences of councillors in the past, notably those of Nancy Bepple, who took a leave of absence at the beginning of 2014 before resigning in March, and earlier this year when injuries from a fall prevented Pat Wallace from being at city hall for more than a month.