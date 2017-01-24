Kamloops council adds another meeting before getting to ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on Ajax mine

When Kamloops city councillors finally meet to decide whether to support or reject the proposed Ajax mine, they will have two letters to work with — one saying yes and one saying no, both with conditions for proponent KGHM Ajax.

Following a vote at council on Tuesday, that meeting will come slightly later than previously scheduled. Councillors agreed to a proposition from Coun. Denis Walsh, somewhat amended by Mayor Peter Milobar, to add another meeting on the mine to their schedule after the city has heard a final report on the potential effects of the proposed copper and gold mine south of Aberdeen.

Walsh told council he wants council to have time to deliberate on the review’s findings and to hear from the public before taking a final stand on the mine.

The city hired SLR Consulting to review KGHM Ajax’s environmental review documents at a cost of about $500,000, the first $300,000 of which was paid for by KGHM itself. The city is funding the remaining $200,000.

Councillors haven’t heard from SLR since September, when consultants identified several hundred areas in which they required more information in order to draw conclusions and fact check the company’s science.

Last spring, KGHM Ajax opted to suspend its legislatively mandated 180-day review at day 107, saying it needed more time to answer questions from the city, members of the public, other government organizations and the Stk’emlupsemc te Secwepemc Nation (comprising the T’Kemlups and Skeetchestn First Nations), which is conducting its own panel review of the project.

KGHM Ajax has told media it is waiting to hear from the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office if its responses are complete enough to resume the 180-day review clock.

However, while SLR may have some required information in hand, the city’s streets and environmental services manager, Glen Farrow, said putting together a third meeting Walsh had called for — which would provide a progress update to council — could be difficult because not all the information it has is allowed to be released to the public.

Milobar said that could cause unnecessary concern in the community.

“That’s my fear, is they come and we ask a question they can’t answer this week, but in two weeks they could. It makes it look like they’re hiding something,” he said.

After a motion to add a second meeting for deliberations passed, Walsh declined to put forward a motion pushing for the progress update.

Farrow said city staff is already working on the acceptance and rejection letters for the mine, which will continue to be fine-tuned as SLR finalizes its report.

“We wouldn’t be starting from scratch,” he said.