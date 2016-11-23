Kamloops council closes Ord Road recycling depot

Residents using the Ord Road recycling depot will have to go elsewhere to drop their cardboard and mixes recycling at the end of the year.

Kamloops city council voted Tuesday to shut down the depot, which staff said has become a costly headache due to illegal dumping and contamination.

Public works director Jen Fretz told council the site is a hot spot for illegal dumping, with mattresses, electronics and other garbage often needing to be hauled away.

Paint, gasoline and other chemicals are also often dropped at the location.

Recycling that does make it into the designated bins is regularly contaminated by garbage and ends up in the landfill.

The city estimates it will save about $40,000 with the closure.

Fretz said while some have suggested putting surveillance cameras at the depot would be costly without much reward.

“It’s very difficult to charge people or take them to court,” she said. “Other than public shaming, which I’m not sure is where we want to go, we haven’t found them particularly effective.”

To get decent pictures, Fretz said the site would need better lighting, which she estimated would cost $40,000, as well as $25,000 for the cameras themselves.

Councillors Ken Christian and Denis Walsh suggested the city look at moving the depot instead.

Fretz said staff was not able to find a spot where similar issues were unlikely to occur, or which wouldn’t cost the city more money.

An unmanned depot remains on Bunker Road. Fretz said because of its proximity to the public works yard, it doesn’t experience the same issues as Ord Road. Recycling can also be dropped off at the General Grants depots on Fortune Drive and Camosun Crescent and at the Lorne Street Bottle depot.

Councillors voted 6-2 to do away with the depot, with Walsh and Coun. Donovan Cavers opposed. Coun. Pat Wallace was absent.

“It’s wonderful to offer a service to the community, but when it’s abused like that and misused, I see no reason to keep it,” said Coun. Tina Lange.