Kamloops council to get update on mobile drug-use program

More answers about a mobile supervised drug-use program set to be established in Kamloops should be on the way next week, when a delegation from the Interior Health Authority appears before city council for a progress report.

Rae Sampson, a mental-heath and substance-use services administrator for IH West, said presenters will talk about what is planned to deal with the continuing opioid overdose crisis in the region.

Sampson added the presenters will also update council on public consultations that have been conducted on the plan.

The health authority announced earlier this month it was submitting an application to Health Canada to allow the drug-use program, which will be based out of a van, small bus or RV. The roving clinic will park in pre-determined locations throughout the day.

In a report to council, two city committees have raised several questions about the proposal — with locations it will park chief among them.

The community action team — which includes the city’s business improvement associations, the Kamloops RCMP, bylaw department and some non-profit groups — argues the health authority needs to hold more consultations and let the public know where its van will be parked.The group also raised concerns about the service’s impact on parking stalls.

The city’s social planning council suggests the users of the supervised drug-use service should help determine its location, though it recommended against setting up in residential areas.