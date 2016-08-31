Kamloops council needs to create garden water rate

Editor:

I grew a bountiful garden during this first summer in my new home, but I’m a little annoyed.

Why? Because we just received our third-quarter utility bill.

It’s not enough that I spent $600 on soil at Purity Feed; several-hundred dollars at Art Knapp, buying seeds, plants and fertilizer; an expensive timer and a drip system from Delta Irrigation so I can water smartly; and wood to build the garden boxes.

Heck, I even stopped watering my lawn and the dead grass is prickly like cactus, yet I still get charged tier 3 water consumption.

But the fact I am actually being penalized for contributing to local businesses while trying to be eco-friendly with water use in an attempt to grown my own fresh produce seems contradictory.

Maybe next summer I’ll just jump in the car and drive to the store for vegetables.

It would be cheaper.

I’d like to see the city consider a much larger fixed consumption rate per household so this health hobby can continue.

Let’s call it the garden rate.

Taya Berkhout

Kamloops