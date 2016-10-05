Kamloops council seeks to save trees and increase city canopy

An update to the city’s official community plan could be good news for trees on private land.

CAO David Trawin said the city’s planning department is looking at adding development-permit area designations to all commercial and industrial lands within the city’s borders.

In development-permit areas, buildings and major landscaping features, such as trees, can’t be altered without a permit from the city.

While the downtown area and McGill Road are already development permit areas, Trawin said the same rules don’t apply for properties like the Greyhound bus depot on Notre Dame Drive, where about 15 mature trees got the chop last month as part of a redevelopment project.

Trawin said arborists are able to preserve a tree on city property, but could not otherwise object to the trees coming down on private property.

“They can cut the trees down before they talk to us,” he said.

“It’s their land.”

While an increase in development-permit areas wouldn’t mean all existing trees on commercial and industrial properties must be preserved, Trawin said it would give the city a chance to talk to property owners about what measures they can take to preserve the city’s tree canopy, such as planting new trees for those they remove.

A new urban forestry strategy passed by city council Tuesday aims to bring the tree canopy in the city up to 20 per cent from its current 12 per cent figure.

While the city has a 16 per cent canopy in its parks and boulevards — which still requires the planting of about 4,000 trees over the next 20 years to get to 20 per cent — other neighbourhoods have more work ahead.

Southgate, where the bus depot is located, has the lowest tree canopy of any neighbourhood in Kamloops, at two per cent.

Juniper Ridge is a veritable forest in comparison, its 16 per cent canopy the most of any city neighbourhood.

As part of the strategy, council will be asked to add $75,000 to its 2017 budget for additional tree planting, though that item won’t be debated until early next year.

The city will also update its inventory of protected trees, which are considered to have heritage or ecological value, and update its tree-protection bylaw.