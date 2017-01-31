Kamloops council down to a six-pack in April

Kamloops city council will shrink to six on April 12.

Mayor Peter Milobar and Coun. Donovan Cavers said they will take unpaid leaves of absence to campaign in the provincial election once city council gives final approval to its 2017 budget on April 11, which is also the day the election campaign officially begins.

Cavers is running for the B.C. Green Party in Kamloops-South Thompson, while Milobar will carry the flag for the B.C. Liberals in Kamloops-North Thompson.

Both will return to their seats on May 10, the day after the provincial election.

Council is already one member short in 2017 as Marg Spina is on medical leave from her post to undergo treatment for breast cancer.