Kamloops council supports safe-injection sites

A plan to bring at least one safe-injection site to Kamloops has early support from city council.

Councillors voted unanimously Tuesday to give support in principle to the Interior Health Authority’s proposal to set up as many as two supervised consumption sites in the city, in the face of mounting overdose deaths in Kamloops and across the province.

Dr. Silvina Mema, a medical health officer with the health authority, told council the centres could save lives and would help safely get drug use off of city streets and out of public places.

“Someone who injects in a supervised setting, they have access to talk to a nurse, who can provide them with health information and refer them to the services they need — mainly mental-health and substance-abuse services, which could help get them out of their addiction,” she said.

Mema said Interior Health wants to pin down a site for the service first and will then begin consultation with business associations, police and the general public before making an application to Health Canada, which is required to legally operate the site. Interior Health also plans to launch a public survey and feedback form online.

Conversations with Ottawa have so far indicated the government is ready to help set up a number of supervised consumption sites around the province, where users could ingest or inject drugs they have previously acquired, Mema said.

Several councillors said they believe two sites would be necessary for the city, to ensure support for drug users on both sides of the river.

“That’s critical to do it right here,” said Coun. Tina Lange, adding B.C. should be praised for its “world-leading” approach to the increase in overdose deaths.

While deaths are on the rise across the region, Kamloops saw the highest number in the first half of 2016, with 22 overdose deaths compared to 7 during the same time period in 2015. By comparison, Kelowna’s statistics stayed relatively flat, according to Interior Health numbers, with 20 deaths in the first six months of 2015 and 19 in 2016.

Coun. Ken Christian, a former director of health protection for Interior Health, said he supports further investigation of a supervised consumption site, but is concerned there aren’t resources required to staff it round-the-clock.

“Are you talking about taking nurses away from kidney dialysis or, heaven forbid, emergency rooms and increasing wait times to service a relatively small population?” he asked.

Mema said safe-injection sites can also use paramedics or other medical personnel.

Christian believes Interior Health might be as well served by expanding its Car 40 mental-health partnership with Kamloops RCMP, providing overdose kits to Kamloops Fire Rescue and expanding street nurses.

“I would hate to see us get too focused on one kind of event or facility,” he said.

Sherry Robinson and Sandra Tully, both of whom lost sons to overdoses, said they are worried those kind of comments could end up pitting drug users against other residents.

“Those are all people, we’re all people, we all deserve treatment,” Tully said. “Please don’t say this person deserves treatment more than this person.”

Robinson agreed a safe-consumption centre would be only one step in dealing with drug use in Kamloops.

“I see that it’s the point where we reach the person, beyond the addiction, beyond the stigma, and they make that human connection,” she said. “So then they can come back six hours later when they’re in pain and they want to use again and say, ‘Hey, I don’t want to do this any more. This sucks. I want to get into treatment.’