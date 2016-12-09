Kamloops council urged to end laneway garbage collection in some areas

Residents at 200 North Shore and downtown homes may have to drag their garbage bins to a new spot if council agrees to do away with laneway collection in a handful of city blocks.

In a report headed to council on Tuesday, streets and environmental services manager Glen Farrow said public works staff want 50 households in the Sagebrush (South Kamloops) neighbourhood and another 150 on the North Shore to put their garbage in front of their homes for collection.

Farrow said the changes will improve safety and make pickup services more efficient. Another 4,800 homes that also have laneway pickup won’t be affected.

On the South Shore, Farrow said the city wants to eliminate collection on four dead-end alleys, which aren’t wide enough to allow the city’s garbage trucks to turn around to get out. Farrow said the alleyways are “extremely steep and narrow” and difficult to exit, even with back-up cameras installed.

The change would impact homes that back on to the laneway between the 600-block of Dominion Street and Pine Street, McMurdo Drive homes west of Fraser Street and a number of homes on Pine Crescent, east of 13th Avenue.

The city also wants to change collection for about 150 homes on eight streets on the North Shore — mostly in the McDonald Park neighbourhood — where two separate trucks are passing in front and behind of the same homes to pick up bins.

While residents have previously been allowed to choose whether to put their bins in front or back “because of the sensitivities around solid-waste collection,” Farrow said the city wants all residents to put their bins out front.

Because the neighbourhoods are flat, Farrow said he believes the transition should be fairly painless. The move would also free up the truck now going through the laneways on those streets for other uses.

Streets affected include the east side of Sherwood Drive, the west side and a portion of the east side of Willow Street, a portion of the west side of Poplar Street, the west side of Park Street between MacKenzie Avenue and McDonald Avenue and the same portion of the eastern side of Thrupp Street.

The north side of Alexander Avenue and south side of Campbell Avenue would also be impacted.

Farrow said eliminating laneway collection on those streets would carve about $10,000 off the city’s operating budget. If council chooses not to make the change, Farrow said the city would likely need to spend about $320,000 to purchase another small truck to continue meeting collection demand in laneways.