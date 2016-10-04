Kamloops council will ask KGHM for money to finish review of mining application

Kamloops council will ask KGHM for money to finish review of mining...

Kamloops city council will ask the proponents of the Ajax mine for more money to finish a review of the project’s environmental application — and some assurances there is an end in sight for the permitting process, which has been on hold since May.

At its meeting Tuesday, council voted unanimously to continue a review of KGHM’s application for environmental review, headed by SLR consulting, after learning the initial $300,000 budget had been mostly used up.

Public works director Jen Fretz said while a federal-provincial review of KGHM’s proposed copper and gold mine south of Aberdeen is officially on hold to allow the company time to respond to public comments and questions — including those from SLR — the city has been going back and forth with the company behind the scenes, looking for more information on various issues of concern.

“Things haven’t exactly been straightforward with the timeline with this application so far,” Fretz said, noting the company initially stated it planned to have its environmental review back on track by now.

The city will cover additional consultation costs out of its general reserve while it waits to see if KGHM will pay for the work. KGHM gave the city $300,000 for the first stage of its review last year.

“We see value in the city’s pursuit of an independent third-party assessment of the Ajax EA application,” KGHM Ajax spokesman Robert Koopmans said at the time.

Yves Lacasse, KGHM’s external-affairs manager, said the company will “closely review their request and get back to city council once we have reached a decision.”

Even as they voted to continue the review, several councillors expressed concern SLR’s work could cost more still if KGHM’s review is not wrapped up in the near future.

“I’m sensing on this particular application this is a bit of a back and forth and we’re probably on round three at this point, and I don’t think this is how the environmental assessment process was designed to work,” Coun. Ken Christian said.

“I’m concerned maybe the $200,000 is just the tip of the iceberg as this thing continues on into year seven, year eight, year 10.”

That led Coun. Arjun Singh to suggest it’s time council makes its frustration with the environmental review known to the province and the federal government.

“I really believe we have to try and push this issue a bit and try and say, ‘Let’s get this thing done one way or the other,’” he said.

Mayor Peter Milobar, who voted against sending the letter, said pushing for a faster process could leave the city trying to make decisions about the project with incomplete information.

“If we let it unfold, I think we’ll get a much stronger understanding of what will unfold and what can be done on this property,” he said.

But Singh argued there may come a point when council will have to say it isn’t satisfied with KGHM’s efforts and the project shouldn’t proceed.

“They’ve had every question asked. I can’t imagine there would be any more questions to be asked given the volume of questions over the last five years,” he said.

“It’s got to have an end point. At the rate we’re going, it’s going to end in 2035.”

Voting against sending the letter were Milobar and councillors Dieter Dudy, Pat Wallace and Marg Spina. In favour of sending the letter were Singh, Christian and councillors Tina Lange, Donovan Cavers and Denis Walsh.