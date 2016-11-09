Kamloops council will debate Walsh’s Ajax mine conditions

A Kamloops city councillor’s set of conditions for the city’s consideration of the proposed Ajax copper and gold mine will finally go to debate later this month.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Coun. Denis Walsh put forward a notice of motion for what he calls his five community conditions, a series of targets and processes that would be required of mine proponent KGHM by city council.

The proposals are modelled on the B.C. government’s five conditions for approval of heavy-oil pipelines and include formal acceptance of the Ajax project by local First Nations, financial compensation for Kamloops, the creation of an independent agency to monitor the mine and removal of current mine-monitoring duties from the Ministry of Energy and Mines and Ministry of Environment in favour of an independent agency.

Walsh said the points have not changed much since he first proposed them in the summer, save for stronger language on tailings-storage facilities, which he believes should be dry stack, rather than the thickened tailings solution proposed by the company.

“Without being able to reach that bar, we shouldn’t even consider this mine and we should vote against it,” Walsh said.

When Walsh first laid out his proposal, there was mixed reaction from other councillors, with Mayor Peter Milobar arguing much of the plan was best dealt with through negotiations the city is conducting with KHGM over mitigation and compensation.

Walsh feels his plan, which also requires action from the province, is covering different concerns.

While the five points are being presented as a package, Walsh said he’s been approached by some councillors who would like to debate and vote on each point individually.

“I’m looking forward to the debate,” he said. “I think it’s good for the residents of Kamloops. To me, this is a long time coming. We should have done this years ago.”

The notice of motion will be debated when council next meets on Nov. 22.