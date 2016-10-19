Kamloops couple climbs Kilimanjaro, raises money for adaptive skiing program

When Mark Jones reached the Uhuru Peak of Mount Kilimanjaro, he dropped to his knees and wept like a child.

Then he got out an Adaptive Sports at Sun Peaks (ASSP) banner and took a photo with his wife, Helen.

“It was incredible,” Mark said of the climb.

“It was very tough, probably the toughest thing I’ll ever do, mentally and physically. Very emotional.”

The Joneses returned to Canada from their African trek on Tuesday night, arriving at Kamloops Airport to a crowd of supporters and well-wishers.

The Kilimanjaro climb had been a longtime dream for the British expats who came to Canada in 2007, but the fundraiser benefitting ASSP was a late addition.

Before KTW went to press yesterday, the couple had raised $922 on its GoFundMe page, but Mark said when all the donations have been compiled, the enterprise will have well surpassed its $2,000 goal.

“It was actually pretty late on that we thought, ‘We might as well do something constructive with it, as opposed to having a nice old time on holiday,’” Mark said.

“We see what those guys do over winter and we thought it would be a good excuse to get some attention their way and perhaps raise a couple of bucks for them.”

The donations will be used to help a handful of ASSP students attend the 2017 Canadian Association for Disabled Skiing Ski and Snowboard Festival at Sun Peaks Resort in March.

Anne Nicolson, the program co-ordinator for ASSP, said speaking to one of the students who attended the festival last year underscored its importance.

“For him, it was, from my understanding, one of the most spectacular experiences he has ever had,” Nicolson said.

“It’s an opportunity for students to interact with others — other teachers, other programs — and take in some fun activities.”

ASSP’s focus is to provide opportunities for people with a wide range of disabilities to participate in adaptive snow sports and recreation programs at Kamloops’ nearby resort.

The program had roughly 55 students last year and is aiming for 60 in the 2016-2017 season.