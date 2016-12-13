Kamloops crews repair sewer-main break, seek to determine cause

Kamloops public works crews have finished repairs to a broken sewer main on Lorne Street east of downtown and the area is open to traffic as of Tuesday morning.

Crews completed repairs at 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

“After the new pipe was installed, crews ran test cycles to ensure all was in working order before backfilling the hole,” said Tammy Robertson, the city’s communications manager. “The damaged pipe was returned to the public works yard for inspection in hopes of determining the cause.”

The 20-foot section of pipe suffered a crack on its bottom side.

Whole road closures on Lorne Street east of the Red Bridge have been lifted, freezing temperatures have prevented paving of the area dug up. Gravel will remain in place and may result in uneven road surfaces.

The break occurred in a pipe in the 800-block of Lorne Street, near Buzz’s Autobody, at about 4:30 p.m. on Monday. Although the break was downstream from the City of Kamloops and Tk’emlups Indian Band water intakes, the city’s spill response protocol was enacted and the Ministry of Environment was notified as some material made its way into the nearby South Thompson River.

Three homes in the area were also affected by the sewage spill.

The incident prompted the city to activate its emergency operations centre and led to additional equipment being brought in from neighbouring communities to support the diversion.

The city worked with provincial representatives, including the Ministry of Environment, Interior Health Authority and Emergency Management BC, all of whom were at the emergency operations centre Monday night.

Canadian National and Canadian Pacific railways helped the city’s repair efforts by providing property access and operational adjustments.