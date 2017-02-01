Kamloops deemed sexiest city in British Columbia

Kamloops is the sexiest city in British Columbia.

And, as a bonus, the Tournament Capital is randier than its Okanagan rival, Kelowna.

That designation comes from PinkCherry, an online retailer of adult novelties and lingerie.

Each year, PinkCherry releases its annual list of cities with the highest per person purchases on the company’s Canadian website site.

PinkCherry looked at the 100 top cities in Canada in 2016 based on population census data (18-plus) and ranked them according to sales per person.

Looking at sales last year, Kamloops was ranked sexiest city in the province and fifth-sexiest in Canada. The sexiest city in the nation in 2016 was Fredericton, followed by Fort McMurray and St. John’s.

Here are the sexiest cities in Canada, based on PinkCherry sales:

1. Fredericton

2. Fort McMurray

3. St. John’s

4. Lethbridge

5. Kamloops

6. Red Deer

7. Sherwood Park, Alta.

8. Waterloo

9. Prince George

10. Thunder Bay

11. Dartmouth, N.S.

12. Medicine Hat

13. North Bay, Ont.

14. Moncton

15. Kelowna

16. Sudbury

17. Kingston

18. Regina

19. Calgary

20. Nanaimo

11. Langley

22. New Westminster

23. Saskatoon

24. Chilliwack

25. Peterborough

26. St. Albert. Alta.

27. Coquitlam

28. Sarnia

29. Burnaby

30. Saint John

31. Saint-Jerome, Que.

32. Newmarket Ont.

33. Montreal

34. Sault Ste. Marie

35. Toronto

36. Barrie

37. Victoria

38. Winnipeg

39. Brantford

40. Guelph