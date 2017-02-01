Kamloops deemed sexiest city in British Columbia

Kamloops is the sexiest city in British Columbia.
And, as a bonus, the Tournament Capital is randier than its Okanagan rival, Kelowna.
That designation comes from PinkCherry, an online retailer of adult novelties and lingerie.
Each year, PinkCherry releases its annual list of cities with the highest per person purchases on the company’s Canadian website site.
PinkCherry looked at the 100 top cities in Canada in 2016 based on population census data (18-plus) and ranked them according to sales per person.
Looking at sales last year, Kamloops was ranked sexiest city in the province and fifth-sexiest in Canada. The sexiest city in the nation in 2016 was Fredericton, followed by Fort McMurray and St. John’s.
Here are the sexiest cities in Canada, based on PinkCherry sales:
1. Fredericton
2. Fort McMurray
3. St. John’s
4. Lethbridge
5. Kamloops
6. Red Deer
7. Sherwood Park, Alta.
8. Waterloo
9. Prince George
10. Thunder Bay
11. Dartmouth, N.S.
12. Medicine Hat
13. North Bay, Ont.
14. Moncton
15. Kelowna
16. Sudbury
17. Kingston
18. Regina
19. Calgary
20. Nanaimo
11. Langley
22. New Westminster
23. Saskatoon
24. Chilliwack
25. Peterborough
26. St. Albert. Alta.
27. Coquitlam
28. Sarnia
29. Burnaby
30. Saint John
31. Saint-Jerome, Que.
32. Newmarket Ont.
33. Montreal
34. Sault Ste. Marie
35. Toronto
36. Barrie
37. Victoria
38. Winnipeg
39. Brantford
40. Guelph