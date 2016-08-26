Kamloops dominates Team BC at canoe and kayak nationals

The Kamloops Canoe and Kayak Club will be representing on the national stage next week, when the 2016 Sprint Canoe Kayak Canadian Championships get underway in Dartmouth, N.S.

The national championship begins on Aug. 30 and runs until Sept. 3.

The local club boasts 11 of the province’s 30 athletes at the competition — more than any other in B.C.

However a number of athletes have been added to the KCKC roster to increase competitive opportunities in team boats. Pemberton’s Quinn Phare and Hana Ronayne, Lantzville’s Cameron Antifave and Vancouver’s Daniel Thomson and Anna Zhang will paddle under the KCKC banner.

In addition to the five imports, the KCKC will be represented by Spencer Robinson, Isaiah Buist, Matao Buist, Alexander Demishkevich, Michael Lanyon and Aiden Tabata.

The Sprint Canoe Kayak Championships are hosted annually. A total of 1,200 athletes from more than 40 clubs will travel to Dartmouth’s Lake Banook for the event.

For results, click here.