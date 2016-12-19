Kamloops drivers impaired behind the wheel; 38 lose their vehicles

Statistics show Kamloops drivers keep drinking and doing drugs and getting behind the wheel.

Through the first three weekends of enhanced Counter Attack roadblocks by local Mounties, 38 drivers have been relieved of their vehicles.

The following is a breakdown of the Counter Attack stats to date:

• 16 90-day immediate roadside suspensions issued;

• 15 three-day immediate roadside suspensions issued;

• five 24-hour driving prohibitions for alcohol issued;

• two 24-hour driving prohibition for drugs issued;

• 12 drug seizures;

• two prohibited driving charges;

• five tickets issued for no insurance;

• two tickets issued for driving without a licence;

• one ticket issued for excessive speed;

• one ticket issued for misuse of plates,

Const. Jason Epp said several other minor Motor Vehicle Act violation tickets were also handed out.