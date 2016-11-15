Kamloops father who molested daughter to be sentenced in January

The fate of a Kamloops father who admitted to molesting his pre-teen daughter over a three-year period is now in the hands of a judge.

The 38-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his daughter, pleaded guilty in B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday to one count of sexual interference of a person under 16 covering a timespan from March 2011 to April 2014, when his daughter was in elementary school.

The Crown is seeking a jail term between 14 and 18 months, while defence lawyer Don Campbell proposed 90 days of weekend jail and two years of house arrest.

Court heard the father was caught after his stepson told his girlfriend in 2014 that he had seen something strange.

“He relays that to his girlfriend, she tells her mom and the investigative ball starts rolling,” Crown prosecutor Catriona Elliott said.

The stepson was interviewed by police on April 22, 2014. He told investigators he twice saw his stepfather touching his stepsister, both times under a blanket after both children had been put to bed.

The father was then brought in to meet with detectives. He was hesitant at first, court heard, but eventually began to open up.

“He does eventually give the police officer some information,” Elliott said. “He tells the police, ‘I don’t expect sympathy from anyone.'”

The daughter told investigators her dad described their relationship as a “special” one. The girl told police her father touched her genitals.

“Every time my mom was out, asleep or something, he’d get really upset if I didn’t cuddle with him,” she said. “Because he was my father, I listened to him.”

The girl said her father would sometimes spank her as a punishment and then turn her over and fondle her.

“It’s clearly not an isolated event,” Elliott said. “She talks about it happening in different places.”

The family split up after the father was arrested. Their divorce was described as “amicable” and court heard he continues to provide financial support to the family. He left the family home and continues to work.

Court heard the father told a psychiatrist who was conducting a court-ordered report that he saw his daughter as a female, not a pre-teen girl.

“It raises concerns given that it shows how far off his judgement was at the time of the offences,” Elliott said, noting the psychiatrist also said the father “downplays or minimizes” the offences.

In addition to jail, Elliott is also seeking a two-year probation term for the father, with conditions requiring he have no contact with his daughter and no unsupervised contact with anyone younger than 16.

Campbell’s proposal includes electronic monitoring to ensure the father does not leave his home except for work purposes. Campbell said Elliott’s proposal could cost the father his job and would make it impossible for him to provide for his family.

“His risk to re-offend is likely low,” Campbell said. “There aren’t the types of concerns we often see in these in terms of risk assessment.”

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Sheri Donegan ordered a technical suitability report to determine whether electronic monitoring is possible at the father’s home.

Donegan said she will likely sentence the father in January.