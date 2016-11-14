Kamloops father, musician dies after using cocaine laced with fentanyl

Last April, Tyler Laybolt was one of several local musicians to take part in a fundraiser for the Phoenix Centre. A hip-hop artist who performed under the name Guck, he wanted to share his music and do some good with it as well, said his mom, Valdine Wilbur. She knew he dabbled in recreational drugs now and then, Wilbur said, and they had talked about being safe. They talked about his music, something he was going to give up when his son was born. They talked about following his passion.

Now, all Wilbur wants to talk about is fentanyl, the drug that killed her son in Kamloops on Nov. 6.

Like many of those who have died of overdoses from the drug — one the province’s medical officers of health has declared to be a medical emergency — he likely didn’t know the cocaine he was using was laced with it, Wilbur said.

She’s angry. Her anger is directed at those who were with her 23-year-old son, the father of a four-year-old boy, when they were using the drug. It’s directed at them for leaving him there to die, she said. If someone had stopped to help, had called for help, she might not be on the quest she now follows.

Wilbur wants people to know how dangerous any street drug is now that it appears much of it is laced with the deadly opioid, one that, as of Aug. 31 this year, had taken 302 lives, almost double the 152 who died in the entire 2015 year in B.C.

“My big focus now is on making people aware,” Wilbur said as she headed back to her Edmonton home after coming to Kamloops.

She learned of her son’s death on Nov. 6 when a family dinner was interrupted by a phone call from her ex-husband — not Laybolt’s biological father, but the man who was dad to him — telling her of his death. She also wants to complete his musical dream and Phil Roy is helping her with that.

Roy, who owns Hit ReCord Studio in Kamloops, was expecting Laybolt to come in and work on the last of seven tracks that were destined for his album. He didn’t show, but Roy wasn’t initially concerned because Laybolt wasn’t a morning person. He was the kind of guy who would suddenly show up in his sweat pants and a hoodie, still yawning, but ready to make some music. They had been working together f

or the past few months.

“The first time I heard him, I thought ‘He’s got talent. He really does’,” Roy said.

Roy sent some demo recordings to The Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada — commonly known as SOCAN — looking for feedback.

The reply he got, Roy said, was “‘this guy’s really talented. I want to hear more from him.’”

Christopher Steffler of Mercury Artists had also heard some of Laybolt’s demos. On learning of his death, Steffler wrote: “A few months ago I received a submission from a young Canadian rapper in his early 20s. A natural talent with great flows, inspirational message . . . and the kid could sing!

“. . . I knew from speaking with him and his family, what music and life meant to him. His passing reminds me again about what is important in life . . . living and dreaming. It also reminds me that we live in a world where drugs continue to take too many of our children.”

Roy wants to complete Laybolt’s recording. Wilbur has suggested her son’s friend Ben Stevenson, who performs under the name Alphabetic. They both want his music to be heard. Laybolt asked for help, his mother said. It’s why he had left Kamloops and moved to Alberta, taking a job in the oilfields near Lloydminster. He was moving back and forth between the two cities to work and record.

“He said ‘Mom, don’t worry, I’m good to go,” Wilbur said. “And I told him just be careful. The worst thing is they’re lacing everything with fentanyl. I don’t understand it. It’s heartbreaking.”

Below is a song by Taylor Laybolt: