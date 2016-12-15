Kamloops firefighters get 12.5% total wage increase in new five-year contract

Kamloops firefighters will get a 2.5 per cent wage increase each year until 2019 under a new contract ratified with the city.

The five-year contract is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2015 and expires on Dec. 31, 2019 and gives firefighters a 12.5 per cent salary increase over the life of the deal.

In a release, the city said the increases are based on wage boosts given in Lower Mainland communities, which historically have set rates of pay for firefighters across the province.

The contract also includes more training opportunities for Kamloops Fire Rescue, and outlying fire services.

Both the city and union praised the deal, with Mayor Peter Milobar saying it will “provide great value to our citizens.”

Kris Krutop, president of the International Association of Firefighters Local 913, said the deal will improve service to the community.

“We are excited that we now have increased opportunities for growth, particularly in our dispatch and training divisions,” he said.