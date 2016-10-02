Home News Fires Kamloops firefighters make quick work of townhouse blaze NewsFires Kamloops firefighters make quick work of townhouse blaze By Kamloops This Week - October 2, 2016 23 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter Kamloops firefighters managed to douse a blaze in short order Sunday at a Sahali townhouse, preventing the flames from spreading to an adjacent unit. The fire occurred in unit 30 of Spencer Court at 1580 Summit Dr. just before noon. Firefighters had the flames out by about 12:30 p.m. Residents managed to escape the flames without significant injury. The investigation into the cause of the fire continues. Photo by Twitter user Daggerville The investigation continues into the cause of the fire that damaged this townhouse unit in Spencer Court on Summit Drive in Sahali.Twitter photo by user Daggerville