Kamloops firefights impress again in Alabama

The Kamloops Fire Department put together another impressive performance at the Firefighter Combat Challenge in Montgomery, Ala. on the weekend.

The Kamloops contingent was led by Brown, who finished first overall in the over-40 male category for the second-straight year. His time was one minute 27.51 seconds.

Shawn Davidson, competing in the same category as Brown, finished eighth with a time of 1:37.03.

In the open category, Graham MacKenzie finished third, completing the event in 1:19.70. Mark Brise finished 63rd (1:37.90).

As a whole, the department, Team New Gold for the purposes of the event, finished third in the team challenge (4:24.24) and third in the relay (1:06.88).

Kamloops is often among the best teams in the annual Challenge and a won gold in the team challenge last year, finishing in a world-record-setting time of 4:07.

It was the group’s third title. They also won the world championship in 2011 and 2012.

The Oakville Fire Team topped KFR’s world-record time this year, completing the course in 4:04.85.