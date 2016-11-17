Kamloops Food Bank on pace for record year of food distribution

By the end of this year, if the situation doesn’t change, the Kamloops Food Bank will set new records.

It’s on track to distribute 1.5-million pounds of perishable foods through its FoodShare program, food that might otherwise end up in the landfill.

At an estimated cost of $3.50 per pound, that’s $3.75 million in food ending up feeding hungry Kamloopsians rather than rotting in the dump.

In her report to the food bank board last night, executive director Bernadette Siracky said staff and volunteers “look forward to the day that we do not have a line-up and that the complex issue of poverty and people not being able to meet their basic needs have been solved.”

Statistics in the report don’t point to that day arriving any time soon.

After a relative plateauing of client need in 2014 and 2015, statistics gathered for 2016 to the end of October indicate more people in each age group will be served than in recent years.

Statistics for the first 10 months of 2016, with figures for all of 2015 in brackets indicate:

Children under the age of five: 791 (759);

Children between the ages of six and 18: 1,190 (1,266);

Clients between the ages of 19 and 59: 3,706 (3,816);

Clients over 60: 564 (580).

“Food banks don’t solve hunger,” Siracky said. “Food banks don’t solve poverty. They provide a basic need. We’re here to make sure people are fed.”

The Kamloops agency isn’t unique, she said, which is a national concern.

In 2015, 864,000 people across the country used a food bank. More than one-third — 35.6 per cent — were children.

In B.C., 103,000 turned to a food bank for help, with one-third of them children.

When Siracky looks at the national numbers, she shakes her head and sighs.

Food Banks Canada, in its recent Hunger Counts report, noted that while those two years of age and younger make up 3.2 per cent of the Canadian population, they also make up 5.8 per cent of those who need a food bank to eat.

The variance continues for all children and youth; 3.2 per cent of the population is between the ages of three and five, yet make up 6.9 per cent of those using food banks. The pre-teen set of six to 11 make up 6.4 per cent of the population, but represent 12.4 per cent of people using food banks.

Those from 12 to 17 make up 6.5 per cent of the population and 10.4 per cent of those who reply on food banks.

Those from 18 to 30 make up 17.7 per cent of the population and 17 per cent of people helped by food banks; 31 to 44 is 18.8 per cent of population and 19.4 per cent of food-bank users.

Those ages 45 to 64 are 28 per cent of the population and 22.7 per cent of people helped by food banks; seniors represent 16.1 per cent of Canadians and 5.3 per cent of those using a food bank.

Other statistics and information in Siracky’s report:

• 45 per cent of all donated foods goes to clients and 25 per cent goes to 45 agencies with meal programs or that use food in their programming.

The remaining 30 per cent, usually foods that are expired when received from restaurants and grocery stores through FoodShare, goes to area farmers for animal feed.

• The City of Kamloops signed a four-year, $15,000 per year service agreement with the food bank to support the FoodShare program;

• The food bank also distributes hampers designed for those with diabetes and high protein and pre-natal needs. Hampers are also designed for transient (foods that can be opened without a can opener and require little preparation) and for singles, couples, families and large families;

• Children under the age of two receive a monthly supply of diapers, formula, baby food and pabulum.

The food bank provides employment and training for students suspended from school, Thompson Rivers University international students who must complete community service for one of their courses, young offenders subject to restorative justice, the Aboriginal Skills Employment Training Strategy, work experience through School District 73 and a summer-student program with the Kamloops YMCA-YWCA.