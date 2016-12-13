Kamloops to get pair of overdose-prevention sites

Bob Hughes is fine with his agency being the location of overdose-prevention sites that will open on Friday in Kamloops — but not on a permanent basis.

“This is a thinner line than I’d like,” the executive director of the ASK Wellness Centre said of provincial plans to open the two locations.

“I’m not happy.”

On Monday, Health Minister Terry Lake issued an order directing regional health boards to provide overdose-prevention services for the purpose of monitoring those at risk of overdose and providing rapid intervention as needed.

Overdose-prevention sites are not supervised drug-use sites.

Hughes said overdose-prevention sites will involve having a nurse at ASK’s location on Tranquille Road on the North Shore and at the Crossroads Inn on Seymour Street downtown. There will also be more resources, such as the kits it receives with 10 naloxone doses in each.

Drug use is not allowed at either site, so the prevention aspect will include staff doing what they already do, walking the streets and back alleys, looking for people who are using drugs, trying to get them into the health and housing stream and warning them about the dangers of drugs on the street now.

DID YOU KNOW?

ASK Wellness Society operates in Kamloops and Merritt, providing outreach services, more than 200 housing units and a wide range of health and employment services to some of the most marginalized people in the communities. ASK offers harm-reduction supplies, health education and direct street outreach services. With the use of the lifesaving medication naloxone, which temporarily reverses the effects of an overdose, ASK staff has revived more than 40 people facing death by overdose in Kamloops. So far this year in Kamoops, ASK has distributed more than 500 naloxone kits and has used the drug to revive 40 people overdosing — yet the agency is still dealing with death from overdoses and, in particular, from drugs containing fentanyl.

Last week, two people the staff knew well died from drug overdoses on the same day, Hughes said, noting his staff “is cooked. Just cooked.”

After the deaths, one longtime employee told Hughes: “I feel like it’s a losing battle. I’m getting tired. I’m losing hope.”

Hughes said sick time for his staff has risen. He calls them the “walking wounded.”

He said the two locations chosen by the Interior Health Authority come from mapping done of overdose locations. Many occur in the vicinity of ASK’s main office on the North Shore and near the Crossroads housing complex downtown. While drug use is not allowed in either facility, that means people will use drugs nearby because they know help is close in the event of an overdose.

But, Hughes said, he doesn’t want to see either location become “a mecca for drug use” more than they already are.

“ASK understands the negative impact that has been experienced by businesses and the general public with respect to substance abuse on our streets,” Hughes said. “However, ASK also recognizes that it would be failing to meet its mandate by ignoring the need to save the lives that are being lost due to this overdose crisis.”

What he wants is a mobile supervised drug-use site, something the health authority has said it wants to see established in Kamloops. That plan is making its way through the bureaucracy at the health authority before heading to the federal government for approval.

Federal Health Minister Jane Philpott’s announced Monday plans to make it easier for supervised drug-use sites to be created. The government tabled new legislation that will replace the current national anti-drug strategy.