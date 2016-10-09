Kamloops gets drenched: More rain fell Saturday than in all of October 2015

Visitors to Kamloops on Saturday could have been excused for believing they were in Vancouver on Saturday as the rain and wind made for a miserable start to the Thanksgiving long weekend.

In fact, Kamloops received more rain on Saturday than that which fell during the entire month of October last year.

According to Environment Canada’s data, 18.1 millimetres of rain fell on Kamloops on Saturday. During the 31 days of October 2015, 17 millimetres of rain was recorded in the Tournament Capital.

Saturday’s rainfall brings the total through eight days of the month to 24.9 millimetres.

While the rain fell in the valley, it became snow on the Coquihalla Highway, prompting Kamloops Mounties to issue a travel advisory and to remind drivers that winter tires are now mandatory if crossing the summit.

Cpl. Cheryl Bush said police along the highway were responding to multiple accidents due to the snow.

The forecast for the remainder of the long weekend is much more promising, with sunshine and highs to 12 C expected through holiday Monday and into the work week. Sunshine is expected through Wednesday, with Thursday bringing clouds and a 40 per cent chance of rain.