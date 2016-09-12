Kamloops group to buy Sun Rivers golf course, Hoodoos restaurant

A local group has signed a letter of intent to purchase Sun Rivers Golf Course and intends to develop improvements.

Sun Rivers Partners announced Monday it has a pending sale agreement with Ranchero Enterprises.

It said investors plan an expansion that includes a six-hole par-3 golf course, renovated sand bunkers, pickleball courts and an upgraded Hoodoos restaurant.

“New investment and expanded facilities is exactly what is needed to broaden the appeal of the golf course,” Sun Rivers’ vice-president of marketing Leslie Brochu said in a statement.

“This is such a great vote of confidence in the community of Sun Rivers and the Kamloops region as a whole.”

The 130-acre golf course was recently listed by Colliers International for $4 million.

Ranchero spokesman Bill Amy said the proximity of the golf course to the city was a major factor for investors.

The sale is expected to close in October. Improvements will begin with seasonal closing of the golf course.