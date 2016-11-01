Kamloops has grown

Editor:

In September, my wife and I visited Kamloops, where we lived for two years in the early 1970s. We were amazed at the growth that has taken place during these 45 years of absence, but it’s all been positive.

Certainly huge efforts have been made to enhance the general amenities of the city and we were particularly impressed with the amount of trees planted in the streets and in Riverside Park, a pleasant informative area for the population to enjoy. Many flowers throughout the city again makes it an attractive place to visit and, presumably, live.

Royal Inland Hospital seems to have doubled in size, but we were confounded by reports there are not enough doctors prepared to live and work in such a nice area of British Columbia.

When we lived in Kamloops, people were super friendly and helpful.

My wife taught French at McArthur Park secondary and I worked in the Burris Clinic. Sadly, both of these institutions are no more. Nothing stays the same forever, I suppose, but we have fond memories of a great place to live in Canada.

Brent and Carol Smith

Berwick upon Tweed

Northumberland

United Kingdom